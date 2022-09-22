Bullet Narrowly Misses Colorado Boy Playing Video Games Inside Home

A Colorado father is relieved after his seven-year-old son was nearly shot while playing video games Sunday night (September 18).

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says the suspects opened fire on multiple homes in the area near East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court in Centennial. The boy was sitting at his desk when a bullet pierced the armrest of his chair while he was gaming, missing him by inches, the father told KDVR. He also claims the bullet also went through two walls and a bag of toys before hitting his son's desk.

“Obviously we are relieved that he was leaning forward and it missed him by just inches, and we thank God for it. So, there’s some relief there, but just knowing how close it came to him, it actually feels physically painful when I think about it,” the parent said, who wished to not be identified.

Bullets flew into other residents' homes, according to Ginger Delgado with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found multiple shell casings in the neighborhood, but luckily, nobody was hurt.

“One person who called 911 mentioned that they heard about five shots being fired, and then they heard a vehicle take off at a high rate of speed, and then more shots were being fired,” Delgado said.

Authorities are now investigating the shooting and looking for the suspects involved. They're also keeping an eye out for a black Mustang or Dodge with a loud exhaust and a black BMW four-door sedan. Officials don't know if the suspects target these homes or if they were caught in the crossfire.

If you have any information about that night, contact investigators at 720-874-8477.