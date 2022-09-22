Dine-In Cinema Coming To Popular Downtown Nashville Venue

A new dine-in cinema concept is coming to downtown Nashville.

On Tuesday (September 20), Southwest Value Partners and AEG, the joint venture partners behind Nashville Yards, announced they are teaming up with EVO Entertainment to open a 48,000-square-foot "experiential cinema and entertainment destination" in the heart of Music City, per WKRN.

EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will include a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema, eight bowling lanes, private event spaces with screening rooms and a scratch kitchen and bar as well as games and attractions, gravity ropes and advanced reality experiences, the companies confirmed. Occupying a full floor of the 420,000-square-foot building, the project will also feature a "state-of-the-art live music venue" with a capacity of 4,500 in addition to a curated collection of food, beverage, entertainment and shopping.

"There is no cinema experience like EVO's in this part of the country and we're thrilled to bring their elevated entertainment offerings to Nashville Yards. EVO perfectly aligns with our healthy living, healthy working and hospitality focus," said Cary Mack, managing partner, Southwest Value Partners. "With something for everyone, from a state-of-the-art dine-in cinema to private event spaces, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be a destination, and is a terrific addition to the brands and tenants selecting Nashville Yards as home."

AEG executive vice president of real estate development Ted Tanner added that, along with the entertainment offerings already planned for Nashville Yards, the new project will "create a unique sense of place for nearby workers, residents and visitors to enjoy truly memorable shared experiences."

"Nashville is a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, and we can't wait to be a part of this community," said Mitch Roberts, founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. "I've kept an eye on the progress at Nashville Yards since it was first announced and the dynamic, multi-faceted venue that Southwest Value Partners and AEG are creating is a perfect fit for EVO."

EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards is expected to open in late 2024.