Cannery Hall To Reopen As Nashville's Biggest Independent Music Complex

Cannery Hall, once home to beloved Nashville music venues Cannery Ballroom and Mercy Lounge, is reopening next year after the historic building undergoes renovations.

According to a release, the complex will feature three stages, as well as an event space on the top floor, that can fit between 325 and 1,200 people, making it the largest independent music complex in Nashville, per WKRN.

Nashville native Zach Liff and his company DZL Management acquired the Cannery building, which dates back to 1883, in 2020. The historic building has housed many ventures in 140-year history, from being a flour miill and coffee company to precessing jams and jellies with Dale Foods Company, before operating as a music venue starting in 1981.

"Music of all genres is woven through the fabric and spirit of our city in a way that makes Nashville special," said Liff. "Many of today's biggest stars, songwriters and working musicians, would not have gotten their big break if it wasn't for independent venues like Cannery Hall."

Liff said that the plan for the updated space will continue that tradition, adding that the intent is to "carry forward the musical legacy of the Cannery and Music City with shows and experiences that build on those legacies and by helping to launch the next generation of musicians whose creativity thrives in independent music venues like the Cannery."

The new complex will showcase alternative rock, pop and country artists as well as underrepresented genres in Nashville like hip-hop, EDM, grunge, disco and more, the outlet reports.

Cannery Hall is expected to reopen in 2023.