Dua Lipa Is 'Living On A Cloud' After This Wild Performance

By Yashira C.

September 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is "living on a cloud" after performing for a massive crowd of 65k in Mexico City. The "Don't Start Now" singer took to Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 22) to share footage from the show and gush over the experience.

"QUE LOCURA!!! 🫠❤️ Living on a cloud!," she wrote in the caption. "Our biggest show on our Future Nostalgia Tour!!! 65k people in Mexico City ~ one of my fave cities in the world. Thank you for the warmest welcome," she added. "Feeling very very grateful for this journey 🌹." The huge audience is seen singing along to some of Dua's biggest hits and in another post, the singer shared her speech to them. Dua spoke in Spanish to thank fans for their love, support, and energy and for the magical night.

See footage of the concert below:

Last month, Dua was awarded with the Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo title. She celebrated the honor with a heartfelt message alongside photos with the President. "It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference," she wrote. "The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you🇽🇰❤️."

