Dua Lipa Is 'Living On A Cloud' After This Wild Performance

Dua Lipa is "living on a cloud" after performing for a massive crowd of 65k in Mexico City. The "Don't Start Now" singer took to Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 22) to share footage from the show and gush over the experience.

"QUE LOCURA!!! 🫠❤️ Living on a cloud!," she wrote in the caption. "Our biggest show on our Future Nostalgia Tour!!! 65k people in Mexico City ~ one of my fave cities in the world. Thank you for the warmest welcome," she added. "Feeling very very grateful for this journey 🌹." The huge audience is seen singing along to some of Dua's biggest hits and in another post, the singer shared her speech to them. Dua spoke in Spanish to thank fans for their love, support, and energy and for the magical night.

See footage of the concert below: