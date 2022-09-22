Ed Sheeran Announces Collaboration With Pokémon In The Best Way

Ed Sheeran announced a collaboration with Pokemon for his upcoming song "Celestial" on Thursday (Sept. 22.) The "Bad Habits" singer took to TikTok to show off his new (temporary) tattoo of Squirtle in celebration of the collab which will also feature an "insanely amazing" animated video by Pokémon.

"I think it fits right in, yeah?" he wrote in the caption adding that the single will be out a week from now on September 29. Sheeran also shared a message to Instagram reflecting on his journey growing up with Pokemon. "I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7, then the tv show was on tv so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week," he began.

Later, he gushed over loving the game because it "gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again." The message concluded with him explaining that he met execs from Pokémon while traveling in Japan and that they joked about him writing a song for them, which led to the creation of the track.

Watch the TikTok below: