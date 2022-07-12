Ed Sheeran Blown Away By Young Fan's Dance Moves At Concert

It's not easy to upstage one of the biggest musicians in the world, so when it does happen, it's pretty incredible. Ed Sheeran is the latest singer to get one-upped by a fan during a recent stop for a stadium show.

While on stage performing his hit "Bad Habits," a young fan named Joseph was having the best night ever on the stadium floor, showing off his killer dance moves as the crowd cheered him on. Break dancing, hopping on one leg, flossing and more, the kid did it all, bringing a smile to everyone watching, per Billboard.

Joseph's mom, Michelle, originally shared the video on Twitter of her son "living his best life" in June, hoping it would catch the attention of the "Shape of You" singer who gave Joseph "memories that will last forever." And that it did! Sheeran's official Twitter account re-shared the video on Monday (July 11), tweeting out a message to the singer while seemingly praising the young fan's skills.

"Think it's about time Ed gets a backup dancer," the tweet reads.

Check out the video in the tweet below to see the young fan's sweet dance moves.