Family Feud Contestant Answers 'Texas' — But You Won't Believe The Question

A contestant on Family Feud has gone viral for his hilarious answer to what should have been a simple question!

In a video shared to the show's TikTok account this week, host Steve Harvey is seen asking a team the following question: "Name something women wear that was obviously designed by men because it's uncomfortable but sexy."

Obvious answers include pantyhose, corsets, thongs and panties. But a contestant named Rylan had a different answer — and he was confident as hell, too.

"Texas, Steve. Texas!" he said as his family cheered him on. "Good answer, good answer!" his family said.

"What did he say?" Harvey said, dumbfounded by Rylan's answer. "T-E-X-A-S?"

"Mhmm," Rylan responded. Harvey hit him with a "Boy, you crazy!" and pointed to the answer board, which lit up with three red Xs.

The TikTok has received nearly 2 million views since it was posted on Wednesday (September 21). Users in the comments were rolling laughing at Rylan's answer.

"How's that a good answer 🤣🤣🤣," one user said.

"Im sorry.. how am I supposed to WEAR texas....," said another.

"I don’t think he understood the assignment! 😂," another user said.

You can watch the hilarious Family Feud moment below: