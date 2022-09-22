See The Strange Gift Florence Welch Was Surprised With While On Stage
By Yashira C.
September 22, 2022
Florence Welch was surprised with an interesting gift while performing at Madison Square Garden — a fake severed hand.
A fan gifted the "Dog Days Are Over" singer the hand during one of two Florence + the Machine shows taking place in New York City. Now, Florence has shared video footage of the moment on TikTok. "It's a beautiful bloody severed hand," she said while holding onto it. "How did you know? I'm gonna eat this later," she joked before skipping to put the hand away and perform again. "I get the most beautiful gifts," she wrote in the caption of the video.
Watch the TikTok below:
@florence
I get the most beautiful gifts 🩸♬ original sound - Florence
Florence + The Machine released their latest album Dance Fever this past May. The release marked the band's fifth full-length studio album following 2018's High As Hope. During an iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Welch was asked about the meaning behind the album's title. The singer clarified that it had nothing to do with lockdowns and that there were "many layers" to it. She got the idea because she was fascinated by a dancing plague named choreomania in which people would "dance themselves to death." In her own words, whenever anyone asks she replies, "it's kinda about dancing."