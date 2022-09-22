See The Strange Gift Florence Welch Was Surprised With While On Stage

Florence + The Machine released their latest album Dance Fever this past May. The release marked the band's fifth full-length studio album following 2018's High As Hope. During an iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Welch was asked about the meaning behind the album's title. The singer clarified that it had nothing to do with lockdowns and that there were "many layers" to it. She got the idea because she was fascinated by a dancing plague named choreomania in which people would "dance themselves to death." In her own words, whenever anyone asks she replies, "it's kinda about dancing."