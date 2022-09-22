This Is The Most Popular Beer In Connecticut

Bud Light is the most popular beer brand among Connecticut residents, according to TopAgency.com.

The website shared data on beer consumption from 2020-22 and broke down the top 5 beers in all 50 states with Bud Light ranking No. 1 in Connecticut, followed by Budweiser, Heineken, Stella and Coors Light.

Bud Light was also the top choice in four other states: North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.

Budweiser ranked as the top choice in more stands than any other brand, which included Alabama, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

TopAgency.com's full list of the most popular beer in every state is listed below: