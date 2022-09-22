This Is The Most Popular Beer In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
September 22, 2022
Bud Light is the most popular beer brand among Connecticut residents, according to TopAgency.com.
The website shared data on beer consumption from 2020-22 and broke down the top 5 beers in all 50 states with Bud Light ranking No. 1 in Connecticut, followed by Budweiser, Heineken, Stella and Coors Light.
Bud Light was also the top choice in four other states: North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.
Budweiser ranked as the top choice in more stands than any other brand, which included Alabama, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.
TopAgency.com's full list of the most popular beer in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Budweiser
- Arizona- Dos Equis
- Arkansas- Budweiser
- California- Budweiser
- Colorado- Denver Beer Co
- Connecticut- Bud Light
- Delaware- Dogfish Head
- Florida- Stella
- Georgia- Terrapin
- Idaho- Budweiser
- Illinois- Goose Island
- Indiana- Miller Lite
- Iowa- Budweiser
- Kansas- Coors Light
- Kentucky- Budweiser
- Louisiana- Abita
- Maine- Budweiser
- Maryland- Budweiser
- Massachusetts- Budweiser
- Michigan- Budweiser
- Minnesota- Budweiser
- Missisisppi- Lazy Magnolia
- Missouri- Budweiser
- Montana- Budweiser
- Nebraska- Nebraska Black Betty
- Nevada- Coors Light
- New Hampshire- Budweiser
- New Jersey- Miller Lite
- New Mexico- La Cumbre
- New York- Budweiser
- North Carolina- Bud Light
- North Dakota- Fargo
- Ohio- Heineken
- Oklahoma- Budweiser
- Oregon- Budweiser
- Pennsylvania- Bud Light
- Rhode Island- Narragansett
- South Carolina- Budweiser
- South Dakota- Budweiser
- Tennessee- Budweiser
- Texas- Lone Star
- Utah- Budweiser
- Vermont- Bud Light
- Virginia- Budweiser
- Washington- Bud Light
- West Virginia- Budweiser
- Wisconsin- Spotted Cow
- Wyoming- Snake River