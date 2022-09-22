This Is The Most Popular Beer In Virginia
By Jason Hall
September 22, 2022
Budweiser is the most popular beer brand among Virginia residents, according to TopAgency.com.
The website shared data on beer consumption from 2020-22 and broke down the top 5 beers in all 50 states with Budweiser ranking No. 1 in Alabama, followed by Bud Light, Heineken, Stella and Coors Light.
The 'King of Beers' ranked as the top choice in more states than any other brand, which also included Arkansas, California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.
Bud Light was also the top choice in five states: Connecticut, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.
TopAgency.com's full list of the most popular beer in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Budweiser
- Arizona- Dos Equis
- Arkansas- Budweiser
- California- Budweiser
- Colorado- Denver Beer Co
- Connecticut- Bud Light
- Delaware- Dogfish Head
- Florida- Stella
- Georgia- Terrapin
- Idaho- Budweiser
- Illinois- Goose Island
- Indiana- Miller Lite
- Iowa- Budweiser
- Kansas- Coors Light
- Kentucky- Budweiser
- Louisiana- Abita
- Maine- Budweiser
- Maryland- Budweiser
- Massachusetts- Budweiser
- Michigan- Budweiser
- Minnesota- Budweiser
- Missisisppi- Lazy Magnolia
- Missouri- Budweiser
- Montana- Budweiser
- Nebraska- Nebraska Black Betty
- Nevada- Coors Light
- New Hampshire- Budweiser
- New Jersey- Miller Lite
- New Mexico- La Cumbre
- New York- Budweiser
- North Carolina- Bud Light
- North Dakota- Fargo
- Ohio- Heineken
- Oklahoma- Budweiser
- Oregon- Budweiser
- Pennsylvania- Bud Light
- Rhode Island- Narragansett
- South Carolina- Budweiser
- South Dakota- Budweiser
- Tennessee- Budweiser
- Texas- Lone Star
- Utah- Budweiser
- Vermont- Bud Light
- Virginia- Budweiser
- Washington- Bud Light
- West Virginia- Budweiser
- Wisconsin- Spotted Cow
- Wyoming- Snake River