This Is The Most Popular Beer In Virginia

Budweiser is the most popular beer brand among Virginia residents, according to TopAgency.com.

The website shared data on beer consumption from 2020-22 and broke down the top 5 beers in all 50 states with Budweiser ranking No. 1 in Alabama, followed by Bud Light, Heineken, Stella and Coors Light.

The 'King of Beers' ranked as the top choice in more states than any other brand, which also included Arkansas, California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

Bud Light was also the top choice in five states: Connecticut, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington.

TopAgency.com's full list of the most popular beer in every state is listed below: