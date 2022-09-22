Video Reveals Chaka Zulu Was Jumped By Group Of Men Before Shooting

As the video continues, we can see Zulu engaged in a tense conversation with Robinson. Once things started getting rough between both men, we can see Benton and another man Corey Crawford run over and deck Zulu in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground. We can see Benton, Crawford, Robinson and another man on top of Zulu as they pummel him. After they all got up, Zulu's unnamed female assistant tried to intervene but Robinson punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground.



That's when Zulu pulled out his gun. He fired the first two shots, which struck Benton in the chest. Then, Crawford fired more shots with one of them hitting Zulu in the back. Benton crawls away from the scene but he later died of his injuries.



Zulu is currently facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He previously turned himself and bailed out the same day. In a statement, his lawyer asserted that his client used self-defense after fearing for his life and others. As of this report, no other arrests have been made.

