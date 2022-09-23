Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
By Ginny Reese
September 23, 2022
Fall is here! That means it is time for fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking! There are tons of fall events across the state that you definitely won't want to miss this season.
Here are five things to do in Arizona this fall:
Arizona Fall Fest 2022
This event takes place on November 5th at Margaret T. Hance Park.
Phoenix/Tempe Water Lantern Festival
This event takes place on November 12th at Kiwanis Park.
Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days & Corn Maze
This event takes place from October 1st through October 31st in Glendale.
MacDonald's Ranch Pumpkin Patch
This event takes place from October 1st through October 31st in Scottsdale.
Arizona State Fair
This takes place from September 23rd until October 30th at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.