Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season

By Ginny Reese

September 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fall is here! That means it is time for fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking! There are tons of fall events across the state that you definitely won't want to miss this season.

Here are five things to do in Arizona this fall:

Arizona Fall Fest 2022

This event takes place on November 5th at Margaret T. Hance Park.

Phoenix/Tempe Water Lantern Festival

This event takes place on November 12th at Kiwanis Park.

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days & Corn Maze

This event takes place from October 1st through October 31st in Glendale.

MacDonald's Ranch Pumpkin Patch

This event takes place from October 1st through October 31st in Scottsdale.

Arizona State Fair

This takes place from September 23rd until October 30th at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

