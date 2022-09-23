Black Eyed Peas Share How Touring During 9/11 Inspired Hit Song
By Ginny Reese
September 24, 2022
Elvis Duran caught up with the Black Eyed Peas at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The band shared what it was like touring during 9/11 and how it inspired their hit song "Where Is The Love?"
Will.i.am explained:
"We went on tour, so 9/11 had happened, um we were in San Francisco, Bodega Bay to be exact. And then we had a concert, sorry a tour, that started September 12th. And so we called our management like, "Is this tour still going?' And they're like, 'Yeah it's still going, you guys gotta go out there.' So make a long story short, we did the tour, went to New York, felt the vibe of America, came back home. The day after we finished the tour, we wrote 'Where Is The Love?'"
Check out the heartfelt story below:
Seems unimaginable to do, but @bep created something special after that tour 🙏❤️ #iHeartFestival2022 @audible_com #iHeartxAudible pic.twitter.com/ccv9XOD0zw— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2022
Elvis Duran praised the band for bringing fans some comfort. He said, "On behalf of everyone except for you guys, we needed you out on tour. And so thank you for what you guys did."
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.