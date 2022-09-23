Cam'ron & A-Trak Drop Off Long-Awaited Joint Album 'U Wasn't There'

"Don't talk old money if you never had a Penzi box (What's that?)," Cam raps on "Ghetto Prophets." "Go 'head and Google that, Killa, I'm talkin' Snapple facts/I'm gettin' milky money, you can keep the Apple Jacks."



With A-Trak taking the lead on production, other esteemed beatmakers like Just Blaze, Thelonius Martin, Kenny Beats, !llmind, and DJ Khalil also contributed to the album. U Wasn't There is the final product of A-Trak and Cam's eight-year mission to complete an album together. According to the producer, their project almost didn't come out "many times."



"I tried to make the album that I wanted to hear from Cam as a fan," A-Trak wrote in a recent Instagram post. "There were a lot of starts and stops over the years, this thing almost didn’t come out many times. Beats were remade, samples were replaced, some vocals got swapped out as recently as a week ago lol. But I also think this project was about capturing an emotion and that’s always going to be unpredictable. I’m grateful that we got it done."