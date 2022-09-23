Cam'ron & A-Trak Drop Off Long-Awaited Joint Album 'U Wasn't There'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2022
Cam'ron and A-Trak finally come through with their highly-anticipated joint album inspired by the OG sounds of the Dipset era.
On Friday, September 23, The Diplomats rapper and the Fool's Gold founder delivered their new LP U Wasn't There. The album features nine new tracks including the lead single "All I Really Wanted" and "Dipsh*ts," which dropped eight years ago under the project's former alias Federal Reserve. Cam and A-Trak also recruited a solid crew to join them on the project like Conway The Machine, Mr. Vegas, Jim Jones, Styles P, Juelz Santana and Dame Dash, who also serves as one of the album's executive producers.
"Don't talk old money if you never had a Penzi box (What's that?)," Cam raps on "Ghetto Prophets." "Go 'head and Google that, Killa, I'm talkin' Snapple facts/I'm gettin' milky money, you can keep the Apple Jacks."
With A-Trak taking the lead on production, other esteemed beatmakers like Just Blaze, Thelonius Martin, Kenny Beats, !llmind, and DJ Khalil also contributed to the album. U Wasn't There is the final product of A-Trak and Cam's eight-year mission to complete an album together. According to the producer, their project almost didn't come out "many times."
"I tried to make the album that I wanted to hear from Cam as a fan," A-Trak wrote in a recent Instagram post. "There were a lot of starts and stops over the years, this thing almost didn’t come out many times. Beats were remade, samples were replaced, some vocals got swapped out as recently as a week ago lol. But I also think this project was about capturing an emotion and that’s always going to be unpredictable. I’m grateful that we got it done."
Listen to Cam'ron and A-Trak's new joint album below.