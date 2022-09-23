Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But sometimes we're in a rush and need something we can eat on-the-go. Breakfast sandwiches are perfectly convenient, versatile, and downright delicious.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich. The website states, "From simple sausage sandwiches on sliced bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings, we've researched the best breakfast sandwich in every state."

According to the study, the best breakfast sandwich in Arizona is the avocado, egg, and parmesan croissant from Squarz Bakery & Cafe in Scottsdale and Tempe. The website explains:

"Hate having to choose between buttery, flaky croissants and hearty, savory breakfasts when you’re out for brunch? Here's the (very delicious) solution. This Avocado, Egg and Parmesan Croissant from Squarz Bakery & Cafe encases fluffy scrambled eggs, smashed avocado, garlic aioli, and toasted Parmesan in a freshly baked pastry. Plus, you can customize it with bacon, pesto, or sun-dried tomato. There are two locations, in Scottsdale and Tempe – although, with croissants this good, you might imagine you're in Paris."

A full list of each state's best breakfast sandwich can be found on LoveFOOD's website.