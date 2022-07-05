This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

By Ginny Reese

July 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day

So where is the best local spot to grab some good, cheap breakfast?

Cheapism compiled a list of places in each state to get the best cheap breakfast. According to the website, the best place for good, cheap breakfast in Arizona is Matt's Big Breakfast in Phoenix and Tempe. The website explains:

"At Matt's Big Breakfast, the meal is served all day at several locations in Phoenix and Tempe. Highlights of the simple breakfast menu include "The Hog & Chick," two eggs and a choice of all-natural thick-cut bacon or country sausage, served with toast and potatoes, and made-from-scratch griddle cakes with sweet cream butter and real maple syrup."

Click here to check out the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.