This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day

So where is the best local spot to grab some good, cheap breakfast?

Cheapism compiled a list of places in each state to get the best cheap breakfast. According to the website, the best place for good, cheap breakfast in Arizona is Matt's Big Breakfast in Phoenix and Tempe. The website explains:

"At Matt's Big Breakfast, the meal is served all day at several locations in Phoenix and Tempe. Highlights of the simple breakfast menu include "The Hog & Chick," two eggs and a choice of all-natural thick-cut bacon or country sausage, served with toast and potatoes, and made-from-scratch griddle cakes with sweet cream butter and real maple syrup."

Click here to check out the full list.