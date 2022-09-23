Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Texas

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But sometimes we're in a rush and need something we can eat on-the-go. Breakfast sandwiches are perfectly convenient, versatile, and downright delicious.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich. The website states, "From simple sausage sandwiches on sliced bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings, we've researched the best breakfast sandwich in every state."

According to the study, the best breakfast sandwich in Texas is the spicy bacon ciabatta from Crickles and Co. in Dallas. The website explains:

"The breakfast sandwich you didn’t know you needed, the Spicy Bacon Ciabatta at Crickles and Co. takes thick bacon and fried eggs to the next level with sweet tomato jelly, sharp Cheddar, and jalapeño aioli that’s just the right amount of spicy. If you’re afraid that won’t fill you up, the sandwich also comes with cheesy garlic potatoes. Plus, you can be safe in the knowledge that everything here is made with locally sourced ingredients."

A full list of each state's best breakfast sandwich can be found on LoveFOOD's website.