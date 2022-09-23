High School Football Player Dies After Serious On-Field Injury

A New Jersey high school football player died nearly two weeks after sustaining a serious injury during a game, local officials confirmed via NBC News.

Xavier McClain, 16, who played for Linden High School, succumbed to a severe head injury that initially took place during a September 9 game against Woodbridge, according to Linden Mayor Derek Armstead.

"With your prayers, Xavier fought a good fight. In the end, he succumbed to the injuries that he sustained a couple weeks ago while playing football during the LHS Tigers’ game vs Woodbridge," Armstead wrote in a Facebook post.

“This news hurts because I have known his parents, Lisa and Norm for years, Xavier and Andres, their two sons, since they were little boys,” Armstead added. “My wife and I spend time in their home and our children played together. Tragically, their worst fear came true.”