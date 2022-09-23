High School Football Player Dies After Serious On-Field Injury

By Jason Hall

September 23, 2022

Rear view of American football players standing on Football field
Photo: Getty Images

A New Jersey high school football player died nearly two weeks after sustaining a serious injury during a game, local officials confirmed via NBC News.

Xavier McClain, 16, who played for Linden High School, succumbed to a severe head injury that initially took place during a September 9 game against Woodbridge, according to Linden Mayor Derek Armstead.

"With your prayers, Xavier fought a good fight. In the end, he succumbed to the injuries that he sustained a couple weeks ago while playing football during the LHS Tigers’ game vs Woodbridge," Armstead wrote in a Facebook post.

“This news hurts because I have known his parents, Lisa and Norm for years, Xavier and Andres, their two sons, since they were little boys,” Armstead added. “My wife and I spend time in their home and our children played together. Tragically, their worst fear came true.”

Thank you to all my Linden Pray Warriors. Together we prayed for a miracle and hoped for a different outcome. I trust...

Posted by Derek Armstead Mayor of Linden on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

McClain took a major hit during the second half of Linden's home game against Woodbridge and was briefly able to get back on his feet before collapsing again, NBC 4 New York reports.

The 16-year-old was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“He got right back up like he was a strong person, and then fell back down," classmate Asia Marshall told NBC 4 New York. It was just hurting and sad to see someone go so fast, thinking they were gonna go back home to end up in a coma, you know."

Linden High School football's Twitter account posted "Rest In Peace Xavier McClain," along with a tribute graphic for the teenager, on Thursday (September 23).

Armstead said the community would come together to support McClain's family in the wake of his death.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.