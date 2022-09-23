Lance Bass Rocks Bright Yellow Pikachu Sweater And Sharky Shoes

The iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday night. Celebs hit the red carpet, sporting some iconic styles. We loved all the looks, from the casual fits to the stunning gowns. But one fan favorite was Lance Bass' iconic, bright yellow Pikachu sweater.

The *NSYNC star showed up in style, definitely making some stand-out choices. He was rocking a Balmain x Pokèmon top paired with some simple black pants that definitely let the top have its moment. He completed his look with silvery Loubishark Sneakers that have studded, caged heels and shark-inspired soles.

He later hit the stage to introduce performer Sam Smith wearing the same fit. Check out his look on the red carpet below: