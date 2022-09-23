Lance Bass Rocks Bright Yellow Pikachu Sweater And Sharky Shoes
By Ginny Reese
September 24, 2022
The iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday night. Celebs hit the red carpet, sporting some iconic styles. We loved all the looks, from the casual fits to the stunning gowns. But one fan favorite was Lance Bass' iconic, bright yellow Pikachu sweater.
The *NSYNC star showed up in style, definitely making some stand-out choices. He was rocking a Balmain x Pokèmon top paired with some simple black pants that definitely let the top have its moment. He completed his look with silvery Loubishark Sneakers that have studded, caged heels and shark-inspired soles.
He later hit the stage to introduce performer Sam Smith wearing the same fit. Check out his look on the red carpet below:
All about the fit 👀🔥 #iHeartFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/M1IkHLa8Ev— T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) September 24, 2022
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7 and October 8 from 8pm – 10pm ET.