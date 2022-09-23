Sam Smith Shines Bright In Sparkling Jacket And Bedazzled Purse

Sam Smith arrived in style ahead of their performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday (September 23).

Rocking a platinum blonde hairstyle, the "Love Me More" singer looked radiant backstage at the festival, shining bright in a sparkling mesh shirt and black sequin jacket. Smith's black pants and boots remained understated to let their accessories pop, including a bedazzled belt buckle and matching small purse. They completed their look with simple a simple silver necklace, dangling earrings and two silver jewels placed right by their eye.

Smith took the stage for an incredible set at the iHeart Festival, belting out hits like their powerful "Stay" and "I'm Not the Only One" as well as their latest track "Unholy."