Sam Smith Shines Bright In Sparkling Jacket And Bedazzled Purse

By Sarah Tate

September 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sam Smith arrived in style ahead of their performance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday (September 23).

Rocking a platinum blonde hairstyle, the "Love Me More" singer looked radiant backstage at the festival, shining bright in a sparkling mesh shirt and black sequin jacket. Smith's black pants and boots remained understated to let their accessories pop, including a bedazzled belt buckle and matching small purse. They completed their look with simple a simple silver necklace, dangling earrings and two silver jewels placed right by their eye.

Smith took the stage for an incredible set at the iHeart Festival, belting out hits like their powerful "Stay" and "I'm Not the Only One" as well as their latest track "Unholy."

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Smith's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival comes on the heels of their long-awaited new single featuring Kim Petras "Unholy" finally dropping. Smith shared their excitement for the track, which is a far cry from their ballad beginnings.

"So excited for you to hear this it's unreal!!!! I've never had so much fun making a record, so I hop you can all get weird and UNHOLY to it," they wrote on Instagram. Smith also thanked Petras for joining the song, saying they "loved witnessing your brilliance."

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7 and October 8 from 8pm – 10pm ET.

Sam Smith
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.