Lil Baby Channels Tears For Fears On New Song 'The World Is Yours To Take'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2022
Lil Baby come through with a rare collaboration with '80s pop rock band Tears For Fears ahead of the inaugural FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.
On Friday, September 23, the Georgia native dropped his latest single "The World Is Yours To Take," which samples Tears For Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule The World." The uplifting record has Baby rapping about the difficult journey he endured to achieve everlasting success, and his intense work ethic. The song, which is produced by OG Parker, Go Grizzly and others, is the latest single to drop from the soundtrack, which is expected to be an eclectic blend of music from artists all over the world.
“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next. When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”
Lil Baby is also expected to make the official music video while he performs the song at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The massive soccer championship tournament is scheduled to commence on November 20 and conclude on December 18. "The World Is Yours To Take" is the latest single to come from the soundtrack following Ozuna and GIMS' "Arhbo" and "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" with Davido, Aisha and Trinidad Cardona.
Listen to Lil Baby's new song below.