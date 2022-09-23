Lil Baby Channels Tears For Fears On New Song 'The World Is Yours To Take'

“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me,” Lil Baby said in a statement. “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next. When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”



Lil Baby is also expected to make the official music video while he performs the song at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The massive soccer championship tournament is scheduled to commence on November 20 and conclude on December 18. "The World Is Yours To Take" is the latest single to come from the soundtrack following Ozuna and GIMS' "Arhbo" and "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" with Davido, Aisha and Trinidad Cardona.



Listen to Lil Baby's new song below.