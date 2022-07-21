Lil Baby Partners With Atlanta Entrepreneur To Help 100 Citizens Find Jobs

By Tony M. Centeno

July 21, 2022

Lil Baby
Photo: Getty Images

Like most human beings in America today, Lil Baby understands how hard it is to find steady work. That's why he's doing what he can to help the youth in his community get a job.

According to a report CBS46 in Atlanta published on Wednesday, July 20, the Quality Control rapper is teaming up with local restauranteur Lemont Bradley to hire 100 citizens under 21. The jobs will be available at Bradley's revered car wash and eatery called Auto Spa Bistro, Eco Car Spa and Clutch Restaurant. Lil Baby and Bradley have reportedly been close for years and wanted to do something major for their city.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” both Lil Baby and Bradley told the outlet. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

The available positions for Clutch Restaurant include bartenders, bar backs, waiters, line cooks, dishwashers and promoters for the venue's themed night events that happen every day of the week. Bradley is also looking to hire car washers, car tinters and others for his car wash. Both business partners plan to open their own landscaping and lawn care business later this year.

“We are so excited about this initiative,” Lil Baby and Bradley said. “Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”

For anyone interested in working at Clutch Restaurant, Auto Spa Bistro or Eco Spa Bar, click here to get all of their contact information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.