Lil Baby Partners With Atlanta Entrepreneur To Help 100 Citizens Find Jobs

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults in the metro Atlanta area,” both Lil Baby and Bradley told the outlet. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”



The available positions for Clutch Restaurant include bartenders, bar backs, waiters, line cooks, dishwashers and promoters for the venue's themed night events that happen every day of the week. Bradley is also looking to hire car washers, car tinters and others for his car wash. Both business partners plan to open their own landscaping and lawn care business later this year.



“We are so excited about this initiative,” Lil Baby and Bradley said. “Of course, we are looking forward to helping boost the city’s economy but we are really focused on lowering the city’s crime rate.”



For anyone interested in working at Clutch Restaurant, Auto Spa Bistro or Eco Spa Bar, click here to get all of their contact information.