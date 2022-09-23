North Carolina Man Has Big Plans After Winning $200,000 Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

September 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina already has big plans to spend his new prize after winning $200,000 from a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Aaron Alston, of Spring Hope, recently stopped by the Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville where he picked up a $5 Carolina Jackpot scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. It wasn't until he got home that he scratched off the ticket to reveal the big prize.

"It was shocking," he said. "I really wasn't expecting that."

Alston wasn't the only one not expecting to see that he won a $200,000 prize. When he told his family, they didn't believe him at first.

"I called some close family members to tell them, but they didn't believe it so I had to FaceTime to show it to them," he said.

Alston claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (September 22), taking home a total of $142,021 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials that he hopes to finally buy his dream car.

"I've always wanted a sports car," he said. "Probably a Camaro."

According to the state lottery, the Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June with six $200,000 prize. After Alston's win, two of the prizes remain to be claimed.

