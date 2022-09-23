Take A Trip To The Drive-In With Zach Braff And Donald Faison

“Guys, I’ve never been to a drive-in in my life,” said Braff. “Have you ever been to a drive-in?”

“I’ve only been to a drive-in when I was making a movie,” said Faison. “And there was nothing on the screen. We were in the spots, but we were pretending to watch a movie.”

Have your remote ready so you can synchronize your viewing of “My Own Worst Enemy” with the two fake doctors themselves. The pair will pause tell listeners when to pause the show so the actors can deliver the Scrubs commentary their podcast is known for.

“If you really want to make the most of this, what you wanna do is hit play and pause along with us,” said Braff. “I’m gonna hit play to start it, we’re going to talk about it and laugh about it, and then we’re going to hit pause to talk about a moment. But you have to play along at home so you will literally be watching it with us.”

Stream Scrubs on Hulu, Amazon Prime, or any other available platform. Make sure to subscribe to Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald to stay up to date on the latest Scrubs content.

