Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America

A restaurant in Tennessee is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America.

Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Tacos are so popular in the US, they're considered an American comfort food alongside pizza, hamburgers, and hot dogs. You can get tacos traditional Mexican style (filled with carnitas and carne asada), or more modern versions filled with Korean BBQ chicken, beer-battered cod, or just about anything you can stuff inside a tortilla."

So which Tennessee restaurant was added to the list?

Maciel's Tortas and Tacos

Located in Memphis, Maciel's Tortas and Tacos specializes in "the hand-held delicacies it boasts in its name," according to its website, including its wide variety of tacos, from seafood and fajita to fried tacos and street tacos.

According to Yelp, it has 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 400 reviews for its list of tasty dishes like the Spicy Shrimp Nacho, Fajita Chicken Taco, Chorizo Taco, Elotes Con Crema and many more. One reviewer wrote, "Small hole in the wall restaurant but incredibly delicious and inexpensive," while another simply encouraged taco lovers: "don't sleep on Maciel's."

Maciel's Tortas and Tacos is located at 45 S Main Street in downtown Memphis.

Check out Yelp's full list to see all the best taco spots in America.