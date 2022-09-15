This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Tennessee

The food scene across Tennessee has grown over the last few years, offering foodies a chance to sample various authentic cuisines from around the world without having to leave the Volunteer State. But what about the cuisine that shows what Tennessee has to offer to the culinary world?

Reader's Digest searched the country to find the best "traditional restaurant" in each state, one that best represents each state's individuality and culinary culture. From Southern-inspired staples and barbecue favorites to locally-harvested food and seafood classics, these restaurants run the gamut of flavor. According to the site:

"Our picks for the best traditional restaurant in each state include eateries serving dishes that reflect the locale, iconic establishments and places locals rave about."

So which restaurant was named the best traditional restaurant in Tennessee?

Arnold's Country Kitchen

Located in Nashville, this cafeteria-style meat-and-three restaurant is a popular choice for locals and tourists alike hoping to try some of the best Southern food around. According to the restaurant's website, this mom-and-pop family business has been a staple of Music City since 1982 and serves up delicious food that is made from scratch daily, such as the banana pudding, pies, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and much more.

Arnold's Country Kitchen is located at 605 8th Avenue South in Nashville.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"The meat-and-three meal concept (pick your meat, then add three fixings) is as much a part of the Southern food experience as biscuits and cornbread, and it has deep roots in Nashville, where it is believe to have first surfaced when farm work transitioned to city life. No trip to the city is complete without a visit to Arnold's Country Kitchen.

As chef and owner Kahlil Arnold says, 'It's the melting pot of Nashville.' You're as likely to see a country music star as a volunteer from the nearby homeless shelter in line. Still, it's the attention to quality ingredients and the love poured into each dish that keeps people coming back to this James Beard Award-winning Music City star."

To see each state's best traditional restaurant, check out the full list at Reader's Digest.