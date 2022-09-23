This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Michigan

One of the best fall activities, in our opinion, is apple picking. You can go to an orchard, pick your own apples, then come home and use them to bake a number of delicious fall treats. Plus, apple picking is an activity anyone at any age can enjoy.

If this has gotten you excited, might we suggest visiting the best place to apple picking in your state? Reader's Digest recently compiled a list of all the best apple picking spots across the United States for this exact reason.

So, where's the best place to go apple picking in Michigan? Blake's Orchard in Armada. The orchard is open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about it:

To the delight of everyone in the state of Michigan, Blake’s Orchard is now open year-round. This haven of fall festivities includes pick-your-own apples as early as mid-July, the famous Funland for kids (a straw bale maze, tricycle track, haunted village, and more), and hard cider on tap at the Tasting Room. You definitely won’t be bored at what was one of Michigan’s first U-pick farms.

Looking to go on an apple-picking roadtrip? Check out Reader's Digest's list of the best place to go apple picking in every state.