This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Missouri

One of the best fall activities, in our opinion, is apple picking. You can go to an orchard, pick your own apples, then come home and use them to bake a number of delicious fall treats. Plus, apple picking is an activity anyone at any age can enjoy.

If this has gotten you excited, might we suggest visiting the best place to apple picking in your state? Reader's Digest recently compiled a list of all the best apple picking spots across the United States for this exact reason.

So, where's the best place to go apple picking in Missouri? Schweizer Orchards in St. Joseph. The orchard is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about it:

Bite into a River Bend apple grown on the bluffs above the Missouri River and you’ll likely forget any other types of apples even exist. With four generations of farming under their belt (and orchards dating back to the early 1900s), Schweizer Orchards has perfected the apple-growing process. Don’t leave without a jar of handmade jam or relish from the country store.

Check out Reader's Digest's list of the best place to go apple picking in every state.