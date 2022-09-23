This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

September 23, 2022

Man eating brunch at the restaurant, directly above view
Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Pennsylvania.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Sabrina's stuffed challah French toast as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Sabrina's has five locations in the Philadelphia metro area, but the brunch menu at each one fixes on its marquee dish: challah bread French toast stuffed with cream cheese, bananas, and honey and topped with bananas and vanilla-bean syrup," Cheapism's Jason Notte wrote. "Hotter places have opened (and closed) in Philly since Sabrina's debuted in 2001, but Sabrina's is the gold standard."

  1. Alabama- Galley and Garden
  2. Alaska- Snow City Cafe
  3. Arizona- Morning Glory Café
  4. Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
  5. California- Outerlands
  6. Colorado- Jelly
  7. Connecticut- Elm City Social
  8. Delaware- Eggspectation
  9. Disctrict of Columbia- A Baked Joint
  10. Florida- Fontana at the Biltmore
  11. Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club
  12. Hawaii- Longhi's
  13. Idaho- Bacon
  14. Illinois- Lou Mitchell's Restaurant & Bakery
  15. Indiana- Milktooth
  16. Iowa- Pullman Bar & Diner
  17. Kansas- Banjo's Cafe
  18. Kentucky- Morning Fork
  19. Louisiana- Commander's Place
  20. Maine- Central Provisions
  21. Maryland- Blue Moon Café
  22. Massachusetts- Sugar Magnolia's
  23. Michigan- The Laundry
  24. Minnesota- Spoon and Stable
  25. Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast
  26. Missouri- The Bruncheonette
  27. Montana- Main Street Eats
  28. Nebraska- Good Lookin'
  29. Nevada- The Cup Café
  30. New Hampshire- The Local Moose Café
  31. New Jersey- Raymond's
  32. New Mexico- Farm & Table
  33. New York- Shopsins
  34. North Carolina- Beasley's Chicken & Honey
  35. North Dakota- Fried's Family Restaurant
  36. Ohio- Toast
  37. Oklahoma- Packard's New American Kitchen
  38. Oregon- Hey Love
  39. Pennsylvania- Sabrina's
  40. Rhode Island- Duck and Bunny
  41. South Carolina- Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts
  42. South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon
  43. Tennessee- Milk and Honey Nashville
  44. Texas- State of Grace
  45. Utah- The Bagel Project
  46. Vermont- The Skinny Pancake
  47. Virginia- Early Bird Biscuit Company
  48. Washington- The Maltby Cafe
  49. West Virginia- Cathedral Cafe
  50. Wisconsin- Marigold Kitchen
  51. Wyoming- Nora's Fish Creek Inn
