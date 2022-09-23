This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Pennsylvania.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Sabrina's stuffed challah French toast as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Sabrina's has five locations in the Philadelphia metro area, but the brunch menu at each one fixes on its marquee dish: challah bread French toast stuffed with cream cheese, bananas, and honey and topped with bananas and vanilla-bean syrup," Cheapism's Jason Notte wrote. "Hotter places have opened (and closed) in Philly since Sabrina's debuted in 2001, but Sabrina's is the gold standard."