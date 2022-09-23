This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
September 23, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Pennsylvania.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Sabrina's stuffed challah French toast as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Sabrina's has five locations in the Philadelphia metro area, but the brunch menu at each one fixes on its marquee dish: challah bread French toast stuffed with cream cheese, bananas, and honey and topped with bananas and vanilla-bean syrup," Cheapism's Jason Notte wrote. "Hotter places have opened (and closed) in Philly since Sabrina's debuted in 2001, but Sabrina's is the gold standard."
- Alabama- Galley and Garden
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe
- Arizona- Morning Glory Café
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Outerlands
- Colorado- Jelly
- Connecticut- Elm City Social
- Delaware- Eggspectation
- Disctrict of Columbia- A Baked Joint
- Florida- Fontana at the Biltmore
- Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club
- Hawaii- Longhi's
- Idaho- Bacon
- Illinois- Lou Mitchell's Restaurant & Bakery
- Indiana- Milktooth
- Iowa- Pullman Bar & Diner
- Kansas- Banjo's Cafe
- Kentucky- Morning Fork
- Louisiana- Commander's Place
- Maine- Central Provisions
- Maryland- Blue Moon Café
- Massachusetts- Sugar Magnolia's
- Michigan- The Laundry
- Minnesota- Spoon and Stable
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast
- Missouri- The Bruncheonette
- Montana- Main Street Eats
- Nebraska- Good Lookin'
- Nevada- The Cup Café
- New Hampshire- The Local Moose Café
- New Jersey- Raymond's
- New Mexico- Farm & Table
- New York- Shopsins
- North Carolina- Beasley's Chicken & Honey
- North Dakota- Fried's Family Restaurant
- Ohio- Toast
- Oklahoma- Packard's New American Kitchen
- Oregon- Hey Love
- Pennsylvania- Sabrina's
- Rhode Island- Duck and Bunny
- South Carolina- Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon
- Tennessee- Milk and Honey Nashville
- Texas- State of Grace
- Utah- The Bagel Project
- Vermont- The Skinny Pancake
- Virginia- Early Bird Biscuit Company
- Washington- The Maltby Cafe
- West Virginia- Cathedral Cafe
- Wisconsin- Marigold Kitchen
- Wyoming- Nora's Fish Creek Inn