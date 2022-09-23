This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Massachusetts
A Gloucester restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Massachusetts.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Sugar Magnolia's french toast as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Sugar Mags, as fans call this brunch mecca, has a wide variety of specialties ranging from a lobster avocado salad to pineapple fritters and beyond," Cheapism's Jason Notte wrote. "As one Yelp reviewer gushed, 'If you are visiting Gloucester, in town for the weekend, or just plain live here all the time, you have to go to Sugar Mags for breakfast. Period.'"
- Alabama- Galley and Garden
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe
- Arizona- Morning Glory Café
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Outerlands
- Colorado- Jelly
- Connecticut- Elm City Social
- Delaware- Eggspectation
- Disctrict of Columbia- A Baked Joint
- Florida- Fontana at the Biltmore
- Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club
- Hawaii- Longhi's
- Idaho- Bacon
- Illinois- Lou Mitchell's Restaurant & Bakery
- Indiana- Milktooth
- Iowa- Pullman Bar & Diner
- Kansas- Banjo's Cafe
- Kentucky- Morning Fork
- Louisiana- Commander's Place
- Maine- Central Provisions
- Maryland- Blue Moon Café
- Massachusetts- Sugar Magnolia's
- Michigan- The Laundry
- Minnesota- Spoon and Stable
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast
- Missouri- The Bruncheonette
- Montana- Main Street Eats
- Nebraska- Good Lookin'
- Nevada- The Cup Café
- New Hampshire- The Local Moose Café
- New Jersey- Raymond's
- New Mexico- Farm & Table
- New York- Shopsins
- North Carolina- Beasley's Chicken & Honey
- North Dakota- Fried's Family Restaurant
- Ohio- Toast
- Oklahoma- Packard's New American Kitchen
- Oregon- Hey Love
- Pennsylvania- Sabrina's
- Rhode Island- Duck and Bunny
- South Carolina- Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon
- Tennessee- Milk and Honey Nashville
- Texas- State of Grace
- Utah- The Bagel Project
- Vermont- The Skinny Pancake
- Virginia- Early Bird Biscuit Company
- Washington- The Maltby Cafe
- West Virginia- Cathedral Cafe
- Wisconsin- Marigold Kitchen
- Wyoming- Nora's Fish Creek Inn