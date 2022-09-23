This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Massachusetts

A Gloucester restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Massachusetts.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Sugar Magnolia's french toast as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Sugar Mags, as fans call this brunch mecca, has a wide variety of specialties ranging from a lobster avocado salad to pineapple fritters and beyond," Cheapism's Jason Notte wrote. "As one Yelp reviewer gushed, 'If you are visiting Gloucester, in town for the weekend, or just plain live here all the time, you have to go to Sugar Mags for breakfast. Period.'"