WATCH: Albert Pujols Joins Elusive 700 Home Run Club

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joined the elusive 700 home run club after hitting two home runs during his team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday (September 23) night.

Pujols hit a 434-foot two-run blast to left field off Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney in the third inning before making history with a three-run homer off Phil Bickford in the fourth, accounting for all five of St. Louis' runs at the time.

The Dominican native was the fourth player in MLB history to reach the 700 home run club, joining Babe Ruth (714 career home runs), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762).