WATCH: Large Alligator Floats In Lazy River At Illinois Waterpark

Meet “G”, a long-term resident at our beloved Scovill Zoo. He recently had an opportunity to take a day-long field trip to Splash Cove to visit the lazy river! G is 39 years old, weighs in at 300 pounds, and is 12 feet long. G has never ventured too far out of his enclosure and definitely has not been submerged in more than a few feet of water before. His dedicated keepers have been looking for ways to enrich G's life and provide more experiences for him, so they took him for a swim! He loved freshening up on his swimming skills, floating in the river current, and let us know that he enjoyed his trip to the lazy river by refusing to leave. G finally decided to come out and then basked in the sun on the concrete deck for a few minutes before safely venturing back to his home at Scovill Zoo. We are pretty sure he had a big alligator smile and was loving life on his vacation day. G and his keepers hope this becomes an annual field trip at the end of each summer once humans have vacated the facility and before our staff drain the pools for the winter! 🎥Vieweg Real Estate