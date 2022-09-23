WATCH: Large Alligator Floats In Lazy River At Illinois Waterpark
By Logan DeLoye
September 23, 2022
An alligator swam around the lazy river at Splash Cove in Decatur on Thursday and absolutely no one was concerned. In fact, 39-year-old G is an end of Summer regular at the water park. According to the Scovill Zoo, G visits the park at the end of every season before they drain the lazy river to get in some harmless laps. The Scovill Zoo took to Facebook to share a video of G living his best life at the water park.
"He loved freshening up on his swimming skills, floating in the river current, and let us know that he enjoyed his trip to the lazy river by refusing to leave. G finally decided to come out and then basked in the sun on the concrete deck for a few minutes before safely venturing back to his home at Scovill Zoo. We are pretty sure he had a big alligator smile and was loving life on his vacation day. G and his keepers hope this becomes an annual field trip at the end of each summer once humans have vacated the facility and before our staff drain the pools for the winter," the post read.
The waterpark was closed to visitors while 300-pound, 12-foot-long G swam in the lazy river.