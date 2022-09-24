Cheat Codes Serenades Fans In Front Row During Dynamic Set

Cheat Codes took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th and brought extreme energy to the crowd. Fans jumped and danced along to "Lean On Me" and "Pretty Girl" as the beats dropped. The vibes were immaculate when the terrific trio took over the stage to perform their latest single, "I Remember."

Cheat Codes are currently on tour performing at venues across America. The Los Angeles-based Multi Platinum DJ trio are known for stand-out hits such as “Pretty Girl,” “Never Love You Again,” “I Remember,” and more! Cheat Codes have collaborated with artists such as Demi Lovato, Little Mix, and Russel Dickerson. They are currently working on a country album.

In addition to live performances, fans went wild at the various fan zones set up outside of the Daytime Stage by iHeartRadio's brand partners. Other performers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX.