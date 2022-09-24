Joe Jonas Confirms Jonas Brothers Have 'Finished' Their Next Album

Jonas Brothers have a new album on the way!

A behind-the-scenes photo of the brothers making the album was posted this weekend to their official Instagram account with the caption "Making the new album." Joe Jonas took to the comments to confirm that the album is already finished. "You mean finished the album," he wrote. In the photo, musician Jon Bellion is seen playing the piano in a room alongside Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas. Fans were ecstatic in the comments already planning on attending a possible tour and commenting "finally."

Earlier this year while working on the new album, Nick shared that it was his "favorite" that they've done so far. "We’re working on new music for sure. I can tell you I think it’s my favorite stuff we’ve ever done," he said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It’s basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step,” he continued. The "Jealous" singer also teased collaborations with other artists, “We’re working with some people we’ve always wanted to work with. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

See the behind-the-scenes post below: