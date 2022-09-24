Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, her longtime musical partner and husband, brought some Hall of Fame-worthy rock & roll to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Just weeks before the duo will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, they stopped by the main stage on Friday, September 23rd, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After a glowing introduction from One Tree Hill and Drama Queens podcast hosts Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz, Benatar, Giraldo, and their band hit the ground running by kicking off their set with 1987's "All Fired Up." The song was originally written and released by the Rattling Sabres but didn't reach mainstream success until Benatar put her firey vocals on it. Benatar showed off her sassy vocal style during the show, making it clear why she earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for her work on the track.