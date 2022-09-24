Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Put A Twist On Johnny Cash's 'Ring Of Fire'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 24, 2022
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, her longtime musical partner and husband, brought some Hall of Fame-worthy rock & roll to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Just weeks before the duo will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, they stopped by the main stage on Friday, September 23rd, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
After a glowing introduction from One Tree Hill and Drama Queens podcast hosts Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz, Benatar, Giraldo, and their band hit the ground running by kicking off their set with 1987's "All Fired Up." The song was originally written and released by the Rattling Sabres but didn't reach mainstream success until Benatar put her firey vocals on it. Benatar showed off her sassy vocal style during the show, making it clear why she earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for her work on the track.
Benatar thanked the audience for their continued support as she and Giraldo celebrate their 43rd musical anniversary and their 40th wedding anniversary. Giraldo then moved to the piano to accompany the rock singer with an earlier hit, "Promises in the Dark," off Benatar's 1981 album Precious Time. While the passionate piano ballad intro lulled the audience, they were quickly woken up as the band ripped through the high-energy rock song about false hope and broken promises.
The crowd became even more ecstatic when Benatar and Giraldo introduced one of their biggest hits to date, "Love Is A Battlefield." Not giving the audience a chance to catch their breath, the pair went into another one of Benatar's hits, 1979's headbanger "Heartbreaker." The band then transitioned into a hard rock version of Johnny Cash's legendary song "Ring of Fire." Giraldo also got to show off his vocal skills during the cover that eventually transitioned back to "Heartbreaker." Giraldo's effortless guitar skills shone throughout the performance but he really got to show off his skills as he closed out their set with a killer guitar solo outro.
In case you missed Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. ET.