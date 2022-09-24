Pelicans, CJ McCollum Agree To Massive Extension

CJ McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent, Sam Goldfeder, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday (September 24).

The extension will keep McCollum signed to New Orleans through the 2025-26 season, adding an additional two years to his previous contract agreement.

McCollum was acquired by New Orleans in a blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers in February and averaged a career-best 24.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 26 games for the Pelicans last season, having previously averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 36 games with the Trail Blazers to start the 2021-22 season.