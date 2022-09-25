Diddy Dedicates Set To The Late Kim Porter After Bringing Out King Combs

"This is dedicated to my baby mama," he told the crowd. "I miss you Kim!"

The Love Records founder also called on Bryson Tiller to perform his latest banger "Gotta Move On." He kept the party going by calling on his son to perform with him for the first time. Prior to his set, Diddy spoke about sharing the stage with his son, who's preparing to drop his next project, in an Instagram post.



"I’m truly blessed to be performing with my son tonight in Vegas at the #iHeartFestival," he wrote in the caption. "Other times I let him come on stage because he’s my son. Now he’s coming on stage because he’s hot enough to share the stage with me."



Diddy's been dominating stages all summer. Earlier this year, he shut down the stage at the 2022 BET Awards along with his Bad Boy family Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim and more as they delivered a tribute performance before he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I bring something different," he told JoJo Wright of 102.7 KIIS before the festival. "I bring the party to the festival. I am the party."



In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

