King Combs Speaks On His Debut Album: 'It's Going To Be A Movie'

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” is just the beginning of his working relationship with Kodak Black. The two rappers had been friends for a minute and wanted to get into the studio together for some time. As he noted in an interview with 103.5 The Beat in Miami, Kodak sent him the record and Combs bounced a few ideas off the Pompano Beach native until they finally put it together. The video, which has over 5.4 million views as of this report, came a short time after the record was done.



Kodak has been feeling very collaborative lately after he recently announced plans for joint projects with French Montana and potentially Lil Uzi Vert. Combs said he and Yak have plans to reunite on wax once again for a “Wavy Snipers tape.” But, for now, he’s focused on putting the final touches on his debut album, which is expected to drop later this year.



“I’m definitely about to drop my album real soon,” Combs said. “We got the project coming at the end of this year for sure. I’m excited for them to hear it. Next project is going to be the debut album so it’s going to be a movie.”



King Combs released his debut EP Cyncerely, C3 back in 2019. The project, which dropped via Bad Boy Records and EMPIRE, features nine tracks including collaborations with Jeremih, City Girls, Ty Dolla $ign, 03 Greedo, Tee Grizzley and more. Since then, he’s delivered other records like “Cartis” (2020), “Legacy” (2020) and “Holdin’ Me Down” featuring Future. Combs doesn’t give away too much about his debut LP but he promises it will be another Bad Boy production.



“It’s Bad Boy for life, you know that!” Combs exclaimed.