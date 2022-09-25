Justin Herbert's Status For Week 3 Revealed

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert wasn't included in the Chargers' Week 3 inactives list shared prior to kickoff on Sunday (September 25), despite an injury in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 10 days prior.

The former University of Oregon standout was seen grabbing his midsection after taking a hard hit to the ribs during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game.

Herbert laid on the ground for a few minutes before being assisted to the sideline, at which point back up Chase Daniel came in for one mandatory play.