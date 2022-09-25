Justin Herbert's Status For Week 3 Revealed

By Jason Hall

September 25, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert wasn't included in the Chargers' Week 3 inactives list shared prior to kickoff on Sunday (September 25), despite an injury in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 10 days prior.

The former University of Oregon standout was seen grabbing his midsection after taking a hard hit to the ribs during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game.

Herbert laid on the ground for a few minutes before being assisted to the sideline, at which point back up Chase Daniel came in for one mandatory play.

Herbert re-entered the game and was seen wincing after every hit, with the drive resulting punt, but Los Angeles regained possession and Herbert led a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to pressure Kansas City late.

The third-year quarterback was sacked twice and hit eight times during Thursday's game.

"You're not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance more than him," Staley said via NFL.com. "There's nobody that can do what he can do, nobody. He showed a lot of guts, he showed us what he shows every day, that we're never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance."

