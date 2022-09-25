Luke Combs Reveals His Go-To Karaoke Song

By Ginny Reese

September 25, 2022

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Broadcast
Photo: Getty Images

There have been tons of great backstage moments at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Luke Combs stopped by the Snapdragon Backstage Cam to reveal his go-to karaoke song. The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer shared that he always goes with "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" by Eiffel 65.

Combs took the stage on Saturday night (September 24th) and had the whole crowd on their feet. He performed some of his biggest hits, including "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," and "Lovin' On You."

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Check out Luke Combs' Shot On Snapdragon moment below:

Check out some of the stand-out moments from Combs' set below:

Luke Combs
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.