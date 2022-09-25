Luke Combs Reveals His Go-To Karaoke Song

There have been tons of great backstage moments at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Luke Combs stopped by the Snapdragon Backstage Cam to reveal his go-to karaoke song. The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer shared that he always goes with "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" by Eiffel 65.

Combs took the stage on Saturday night (September 24th) and had the whole crowd on their feet. He performed some of his biggest hits, including "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," and "Lovin' On You."

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Check out Luke Combs' Shot On Snapdragon moment below: