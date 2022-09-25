Tennessee Cracks Top 10 In Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll After Florida Win

By Jason Hall

September 25, 2022

Florida v Tennessee
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially cracked the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 5 following a 38-33 win against Florida at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (September 24).

The Volunteers moved up three sports from No. 11 overall in Week 4 to No. 8 in the latest poll, which was released on Sunday (September 25) afternoon.

The entire top 5 remained the same with each team winning on Saturday. USC moved up one spot to No. 6 overall after Oklahoma dropped 12 spots to No. 18 overall following its 41-34 loss to Kansas State.

Kentucky also moved up one spot to No. 7 overall after a 31-23 win against Northern Illinois

The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 4 is listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 4-0 (-)
  2. Alabama (SEC)- 4-0 (-)
  3. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 4-0 (-)
  4. Michigan (Big Ten)- 4-0 (-)
  5. Clemson (ACC)- 4-0 (-)
  6. USC (Pac-12)- 4-0 (+1)
  7. Kentucky (SEC)- 4-0 (+1)
  8. Tennessee (SEC)- 4-0 (+3)
  9. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 4-0 (-)
  10. NC State (ACC)- 4-0 (+2)
  11. Penn State (Big Ten)- 4-0 (+3)
  12. Utah (Pac-12)- 3-1 (+1)
  13. Oregon (Pac-12)- 3-1 (+2)
  14. Ole Miss (SEC)- 4-0 (+2)
  15. Washington (Pac-12)- 4-0 (+3)
  16. Baylor (Big 12)- 3-1 (+1)
  17. Texas A&M (SEC)- 3-1 (+6)
  18. Oklahoma (Big 12)- 3-1 (-12)
  19. BYU (IA Independents)- 3-1 (-)
  20. Arkansas (SEC)- 3-1 (-10)
  21. Minnesota (Big Ten)- 4-0 (-)
  22. Wake Forest (ACC)- 3-1 (-1)
  23. Florida State (ACC)- 4-0 (-)
  24. Pittsburgh (ACC)- 3-1 (-)
  25. Kansas State (Big 12)- 3-1 (-)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.