Tennessee Cracks Top 10 In Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll After Florida Win
By Jason Hall
September 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have officially cracked the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 5 following a 38-33 win against Florida at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (September 24).
The Volunteers moved up three sports from No. 11 overall in Week 4 to No. 8 in the latest poll, which was released on Sunday (September 25) afternoon.
The entire top 5 remained the same with each team winning on Saturday. USC moved up one spot to No. 6 overall after Oklahoma dropped 12 spots to No. 18 overall following its 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
Kentucky also moved up one spot to No. 7 overall after a 31-23 win against Northern Illinois
The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 4 is listed below:
- Georgia (SEC)- 4-0 (-)
- Alabama (SEC)- 4-0 (-)
- Ohio State (Big Ten)- 4-0 (-)
- Michigan (Big Ten)- 4-0 (-)
- Clemson (ACC)- 4-0 (-)
- USC (Pac-12)- 4-0 (+1)
- Kentucky (SEC)- 4-0 (+1)
- Tennessee (SEC)- 4-0 (+3)
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 4-0 (-)
- NC State (ACC)- 4-0 (+2)
- Penn State (Big Ten)- 4-0 (+3)
- Utah (Pac-12)- 3-1 (+1)
- Oregon (Pac-12)- 3-1 (+2)
- Ole Miss (SEC)- 4-0 (+2)
- Washington (Pac-12)- 4-0 (+3)
- Baylor (Big 12)- 3-1 (+1)
- Texas A&M (SEC)- 3-1 (+6)
- Oklahoma (Big 12)- 3-1 (-12)
- BYU (IA Independents)- 3-1 (-)
- Arkansas (SEC)- 3-1 (-10)
- Minnesota (Big Ten)- 4-0 (-)
- Wake Forest (ACC)- 3-1 (-1)
- Florida State (ACC)- 4-0 (-)
- Pittsburgh (ACC)- 3-1 (-)
- Kansas State (Big 12)- 3-1 (-)