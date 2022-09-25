Tennessee Cracks Top 10 In Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll After Florida Win

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially cracked the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 5 following a 38-33 win against Florida at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (September 24).

The Volunteers moved up three sports from No. 11 overall in Week 4 to No. 8 in the latest poll, which was released on Sunday (September 25) afternoon.

The entire top 5 remained the same with each team winning on Saturday. USC moved up one spot to No. 6 overall after Oklahoma dropped 12 spots to No. 18 overall following its 41-34 loss to Kansas State.

Kentucky also moved up one spot to No. 7 overall after a 31-23 win against Northern Illinois

The entire AP Top 25 poll for Week 4 is listed below: