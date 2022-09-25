Watch Gorillaz And Beck Premiere New Song Live

Gorillaz' upcoming album Cracker Island is a star-studded affair, and during their show in Los Angeles over the weekend Damon Albarn's cartoon band welcomed Beck to the stage to premiere their collaboration off the album, "Possession Island." This isn't the first song Beck has assisted Gorillaz on — he's also featured on "The Valley of the Pagans" off 2020's Song Machine, Season One — Strange Timez, and performed that song live with the band too.

Beck wasn't the only special guest to make an appearance during the show. Tame Impala and The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown came out for their Cracker Island track "New Gold;" ScHoolboy Q joined the band for "Pac-Man;" Thundercat assisted on "Cracker Island;" De La Soul helped out on "Feel Good Inc." and Del the Funky Homosapien hit the stage for “Rock the House” and “Clint Eastwood.”

Cracker Island is slated for a February 23, 2023 release. Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut "Possession Island" below.