Watch Gorillaz And Beck Premiere New Song Live
By Katrina Nattress
September 25, 2022
Gorillaz' upcoming album Cracker Island is a star-studded affair, and during their show in Los Angeles over the weekend Damon Albarn's cartoon band welcomed Beck to the stage to premiere their collaboration off the album, "Possession Island." This isn't the first song Beck has assisted Gorillaz on — he's also featured on "The Valley of the Pagans" off 2020's Song Machine, Season One — Strange Timez, and performed that song live with the band too.
Beck wasn't the only special guest to make an appearance during the show. Tame Impala and The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown came out for their Cracker Island track "New Gold;" ScHoolboy Q joined the band for "Pac-Man;" Thundercat assisted on "Cracker Island;" De La Soul helped out on "Feel Good Inc." and Del the Funky Homosapien hit the stage for “Rock the House” and “Clint Eastwood.”
Cracker Island is slated for a February 23, 2023 release. Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut "Possession Island" below.
Gorillaz are currently on their first North American tour in four years. See a list of remaining tour dates below.
Gorillaz North American tour dates
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena