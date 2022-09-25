Watch Gorillaz And Beck Premiere New Song Live

By Katrina Nattress

September 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gorillaz' upcoming album Cracker Island is a star-studded affair, and during their show in Los Angeles over the weekend Damon Albarn's cartoon band welcomed Beck to the stage to premiere their collaboration off the album, "Possession Island." This isn't the first song Beck has assisted Gorillaz on — he's also featured on "The Valley of the Pagans" off 2020's Song Machine, Season One — Strange Timez, and performed that song live with the band too.

Beck wasn't the only special guest to make an appearance during the show. Tame Impala and The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown came out for their Cracker Island track "New Gold;" ScHoolboy Q joined the band for "Pac-Man;" Thundercat assisted on "Cracker Island;" De La Soul helped out on "Feel Good Inc." and  Del the Funky Homosapien hit the stage for “Rock the House” and “Clint Eastwood.”

Cracker Island is slated for a February 23, 2023 release. Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut "Possession Island" below.

Gorillaz are currently on their first North American tour in four years. See a list of remaining tour dates below.

Gorillaz North American tour dates

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

