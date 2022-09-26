64 Meat Products Recalled Over Listeria Concern

Sixty-four meat products were recalled due to a possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a news release shared on Saturday (September 24).

Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., which is based in Albers, Illinois, issued a recall on "approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," the FSIS announcement stated.

The meat items were produced between July 7, 2022 and September 9, 2022. A full list of the included items, package sizes and packaging codes was included on FSIS' website.

"The problem was discovered through product and environmental testing performed by FSIS and the establishment, which identified Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in products produced by the establishment," the recall states.

FSIS said it hasn't received any reports of illness or adverse reactions to consumers as of Saturday's news release. Any individuals who purchased the products and are concerned about possible illness or injury are advised to contact a healthcare provider.

Listeria monocytogenes consumption may lead to a serious infection that primarily affects the elderly, individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

Others outside of the risk groups are also prone to infection, but less commonly affected.

Symptoms for listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to FSIS.