Nearly One-Third Of This Meat Contains Salmonella

Nearly one-third of ground chicken packages including in a recent study contained salmonella.

Consumer Reports tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey to find out which was the most harmful.

The study found that ground chicken was the most common to have contained salmonella, with "a few samples of ground beef, pork and turkey" also containing the bacteria, according to the website.

Additionally, the study found a strain of E. coli in a sample of ground beef, which it claimed was "so dangerous that we immediately alerted the Department of Agriculture to our findings" and led to a recall of more than 28,000 pounds of the meat at stores in various Western states.

“That bacteria should not have been in the meat, period,” says James E. Rogers, PhD, director of food safety research and testing at CR, and a former official at the USDA. “There is a zero-tolerance policy for that bacteria, and for good reason: It’s hard to treat, and can kill.”

Consumer Reports said ground meats are the leading cause for food poisoning with a reported 11 outbreaks traced to raw meet and a total of 1,264 people getting sick from consuming the food since 2018, citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can read more on Consumer Reports' study here.