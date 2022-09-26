6ix9ine Denies His Chain Was Stolen During Fight With DJ: 'Stop Fake News'

There's no confirmation as to why 6ix9ine approached the DJ in the first place. However, according to TMZ's source, the rapper was apparently mad that the DJ didn't play his music that night. In another video, the victim of 6ix9ine's rage spoke out about his fight with the New York native.



"I don't play snitches," the DJ reportedly said. "I said, 'No.' Where I'm from and the way I was raised, I don't do that s**t. I lost too many people...to people like that."



Meanwhile, 6ix9ine is already offering up his own defense. The video appeared to show someone grabbing at his chain, which led some people to believe his chain was snatched. In the comments of a blog's post about the incident, 6ix9ine said the reported cause of the fight is "fake news." He also took to his Instagram Stories to reveal no chain was stolen from him.



"Stop lying and spreading fake news!!!" 6ix9ine commented. "The DJ was talking s**t on the mic and got handled. Stop fake news."



See his Instagram story below.