6ix9ine's Girlfriend Arrested For Domestic Violence After Fight In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
August 29, 2022
6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade is currently sitting in jail after she was arrested for a battery charge related to a domestic violence incident that happened during their time in Miami.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, August 29, 6ix9ine and Jade were at Kiki On The River on Sunday night when they were escorted out of the venue after they got into a fight inside. The altercation in question was captured on security cameras but not on the footage that was released by the outlet. Although the video doesn't show too much action, police obtained enough evidence to haul Jade in for battery.
"I’m gonna get her out jail," 6ix9ine said. "She attacked me in front of the police I told them, 'You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence I don’t plan to press charges ... I’m the one trying to bail her out."
The video begins with 6ix9ine standing with Jade and group of her friends near his lavish sports car after they had been escorted outside. A short time later, you can see the rapper arguing with one of the ladies before she tries to take a swing at him. That's when 6ix9ine gets into his car and stays there until cops got involved. Police spoke with the controversial artist about the confrontation. Cops say the rapper admitted she hit him and even noted the marks on his face from the alleged punch. However, police also emphasized that Tekashi was not trying to cooperate.
6ix9ine told the outlet that his girlfriend of four years was drunk at the time and may have been encouraged by her girls to throw the punch. She's currently being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail for $1,500. 6ix9ine is clearly avid about bailing her out.