6ix9ine's Girlfriend Arrested For Domestic Violence After Fight In Miami

"I’m gonna get her out jail," 6ix9ine said. "She attacked me in front of the police I told them, 'You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence I don’t plan to press charges ... I’m the one trying to bail her out."



The video begins with 6ix9ine standing with Jade and group of her friends near his lavish sports car after they had been escorted outside. A short time later, you can see the rapper arguing with one of the ladies before she tries to take a swing at him. That's when 6ix9ine gets into his car and stays there until cops got involved. Police spoke with the controversial artist about the confrontation. Cops say the rapper admitted she hit him and even noted the marks on his face from the alleged punch. However, police also emphasized that Tekashi was not trying to cooperate.



6ix9ine told the outlet that his girlfriend of four years was drunk at the time and may have been encouraged by her girls to throw the punch. She's currently being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail for $1,500. 6ix9ine is clearly avid about bailing her out.