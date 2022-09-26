Central Texas Pumpkin Patches You Have To Visit This Fall

Fall is back! You know what that means... fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking are all on the agenda.

KXAN compiled a list of some pumpkin patches in the area. Here are five pumpkin patches in Central Texas you have to visit this fall:

Barton Hill Farms is open from October 1st through November 6th. It is located at 1115 FM 969 in Bastrop, and it is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $21.95. Kids three and under get in free.

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is open from September 24th through October 31st. It is located at 419 Founders Park Rd in Dripping Springs, and it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 on the weekends and $5 for week days. Kids three and under get in free.

Pumpkin Nights is open from September 22nd through October 30th. It is located on Pioneer Farms Drive in Austin, and it usually closes around 11 p.m. each night. Admission ranges from free to $26. Parking is $10.

Sweet Eats Adventure Farm is open from September 10th through November 20th. It is located at 14400 E. State Highway in Georgetown, and it is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission varies from $19.95 to $24.95.

Texas Pumpkin Fest is open from October 8th through October 30th. It is located at 8760 FM 2243 in Leander. It is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission varies from $5 to $10, depending on the day.