Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini's Falling Out Referenced In New Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 26, 2022
Kelsea Ballerini has released her new album Subject to Change and the country star seemingly referenced the end of her friendship with fellow artist Halsey on one of the tracks.
"I was friends with a pop star/I put 'em on track four but/Wish I could take it back, I would've never asked/If I knew we wouldn't talk anymore," Ballerini sings in the song "Doin' My Best." The lyric is reportedly a reference to her collaboration with Halsey on the song "The Other Girl" from her third album Kelsea which dropped in March of 2020.
The country singer first discussed her friendship with Halsey in 2018 telling People they first met in Nashville while the pop star was in town for their Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour. "I'm obviously a really big fan of her music," Ballerini said at the time. "So I went to the show with my friends and afterwards said hi, and she didn't have a show the next day, so she was like, 'Let's go hang!' And I was like, 'Yep!'"
Ballerini was asked about the line during an interview with Consequence and she revealed there are some songs on the album that she was "a little nervous for people to hear." She told the outlet, "I'm a human, and life is messy, and there's some things that I wanted to take ownership for. It's a little embarrassing and a little cringey, but that's my human experience."
Halsey performed on the main stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 24th. During their performance, they sang the country-influence track "You Should Be Sad" and gave a nod to another major country star. "Where's Maren Morris at?" they yelled, nodding to Morris who had just hit the stage shortly before.