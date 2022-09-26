Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini's Falling Out Referenced In New Song

Kelsea Ballerini has released her new album Subject to Change and the country star seemingly referenced the end of her friendship with fellow artist Halsey on one of the tracks.

"I was friends with a pop star/I put 'em on track four but/Wish I could take it back, I would've never asked/If I knew we wouldn't talk anymore," Ballerini sings in the song "Doin' My Best." The lyric is reportedly a reference to her collaboration with Halsey on the song "The Other Girl" from her third album Kelsea which dropped in March of 2020.

The country singer first discussed her friendship with Halsey in 2018 telling People they first met in Nashville while the pop star was in town for their Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour. "I'm obviously a really big fan of her music," Ballerini said at the time. "So I went to the show with my friends and afterwards said hi, and she didn't have a show the next day, so she was like, 'Let's go hang!' And I was like, 'Yep!'"