Halsey Turns Stunning iHeart Festival Performance Into Their Birthday Party

Halsey has had a busy year. After dropping their album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power in 2021, the artist spent this year touring amphitheaters around the US in support of the album, all while dealing with various health issues. Lucky for us, Halsey has been taking care of themselves and brought their stunning show to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 24th.

After a glowing introduction from JAX, who performed on the iHeartRadio Daytime Stage, and Hayley Kiyoko, Halsey came out with staggering stage presence and primed the enthusiastic crowd with "Nightmare," a single from 2019 that added to the extended version of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power as a bonus track.

"I've been waiting for a long time to come back to this festival," Halsey said during the song. "And I've got a few special songs for tonight," they teased.

Halsey then launched into the Country pop track "You Should Be Sad," off their 2020 album Manic. At the time of the release, Halsey revealed they wrote the song on their living room floor and in Nashville. "The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country," they said of the song's style- a statement that fellow festival performers Maren Morris and Carly Pearce would likely agree with. Halsey even gave the former a shout-out, yelling, "Where's Maren Morris at?"