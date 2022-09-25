Halsey Turns Stunning iHeart Festival Performance Into Their Birthday Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Halsey has had a busy year. After dropping their album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power in 2021, the artist spent this year touring amphitheaters around the US in support of the album, all while dealing with various health issues. Lucky for us, Halsey has been taking care of themselves and brought their stunning show to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 24th.
After a glowing introduction from JAX, who performed on the iHeartRadio Daytime Stage, and Hayley Kiyoko, Halsey came out with staggering stage presence and primed the enthusiastic crowd with "Nightmare," a single from 2019 that added to the extended version of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power as a bonus track.
"I've been waiting for a long time to come back to this festival," Halsey said during the song. "And I've got a few special songs for tonight," they teased.
Halsey then launched into the Country pop track "You Should Be Sad," off their 2020 album Manic. At the time of the release, Halsey revealed they wrote the song on their living room floor and in Nashville. "The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country," they said of the song's style- a statement that fellow festival performers Maren Morris and Carly Pearce would likely agree with. Halsey even gave the former a shout-out, yelling, "Where's Maren Morris at?"
While talking to the crowd, Halsey informed the crowd that their 28th birthday is just days away. The singer will turn 28 on September 29th. "I guess this is kind of like my birthday party," they said.
Next, Halsey sang one of their most recent releases, "So Good." Fans were particularly excited to hear the song as it gained media attention when the singer revealed that their label had held up the release despite it being completed for over a month.
They then took it back all the way to 2017 for a performance of "Bad At Love," from the album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. To commemorate its 5th anniversary, Halsey released a live version of the beloved album.
Returning to their latest album, Halsey launched into their industrial rock-tinged pop song "I am not a woman, I'm a god" bathed in red lights. "Every time I play that song I'm like, 'Happy Halloween.' Actually, every time I perform it's 'Happy Halloween,'" they said after, adding that they gave their "most PG set" ever at the festival.
Halsey then got real asking the crowd, "How many of you have had your heart broken really bad?" before closing out their set with an oldie but goodie, "Without Me" as confetti rained down on the crowd.
In case you missed Halsey, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. ET.