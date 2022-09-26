Here's The Best Grocery Store In Texas

Grocery shopping can become a daunting task when products aren't the best quality and there isn't a lot of variety. Some stores just offer a much more enjoyable grocery shopping experience than others.

LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store. The website states, "From century-old stores to newer supermarkets that have quickly gained a loyal following, read on for our pick of the best grocery store in every state."

According to the list, the best grocery store in all of Texas is H-E-B. The website explains:

"A Texan chain through and through, H-E-B started out as a store in the small town of Kerrville in 1905 and there are now 125 locations in the state. Some staff have been employed here for several decades and the customer service is considered second to none. A real community spirit is part of the chain’s charm, with many branches hosting customer events and employees going the extra mile to make sure everything from meat from the butcher’s counter to celebration cakes from the bakery are spot on."

A full list of each state's best grocery store can be found on LoveFOOD's website.